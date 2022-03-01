Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Price Target Cut to €12.50 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from €14.00 ($15.73) to €12.50 ($14.04) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

DVDCF has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €16.00 ($17.98) to €13.50 ($15.17) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €13.10 ($14.72) to €12.10 ($13.60) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €10.80 ($12.13) to €9.50 ($10.67) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.63.

Shares of Davide Campari-Milano stock opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.86. Davide Campari-Milano has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $15.23.

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

