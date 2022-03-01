Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DASTY. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 210,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,067,000 after purchasing an additional 168,012 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 391.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 101,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 80,621 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dassault Systèmes by 374.2% during the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 72,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after buying an additional 56,945 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its position in Dassault Systèmes by 383.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 37,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,953,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DASTY stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.50. 162,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.91. Dassault Systèmes has a 12-month low of $39.60 and a 12-month high of $64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.45.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 18.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

