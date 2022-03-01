Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 204 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth about $1,238,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 68.6% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 583,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,861,000 after purchasing an additional 237,361 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 11.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,108,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $425,686,000 after purchasing an additional 317,253 shares during the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.48.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL opened at $165.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.21 and its 200 day moving average is $159.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

