Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in IDEX during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in IDEX during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in IDEX by 15.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IDEX during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IDEX by 119.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $191.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.14. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $181.66 and a 1 year high of $240.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.84 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IEX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on IDEX in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.09.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

