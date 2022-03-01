Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Incyte by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

INCY stock opened at $68.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.24. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $61.91 and a 1 year high of $88.26.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.38 million. Incyte had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Incyte news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 99,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.07 per share, with a total value of $6,793,386.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $441,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,818,976 shares of company stock worth $130,015,032 and sold 38,245 shares worth $1,785,031. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INCY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, December 17th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.10.

Incyte Profile (Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.