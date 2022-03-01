Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,366 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 100.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,150,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,074 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 465.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,144,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,455,000 after acquiring an additional 942,014 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3,036.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 933,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,187,000 after acquiring an additional 903,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,748,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $471,470,000 after acquiring an additional 894,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GILD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.44.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $60.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.18 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.61%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

