DAOventures (DVD) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $5,534.00

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded up 37.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. DAOventures has a total market capitalization of $368,792.90 and $5,534.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOventures coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0401 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAOventures has traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAOventures alerts:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00008300 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000202 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00010597 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008412 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003315 BTC.

DAOventures Coin Profile

DVD is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao . The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

Buying and Selling DAOventures

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAOventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.