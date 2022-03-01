DAO Maker (DAO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.54 Million

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded up 12.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. One DAO Maker coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.27 or 0.00005094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DAO Maker has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $158.70 million and $4.54 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00043592 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,965.76 or 0.06660991 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,572.51 or 1.00108207 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00044402 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00048083 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002761 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker’s launch date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,956,232 coins and its circulating supply is 69,964,873 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

