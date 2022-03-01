Daniel Bley Sells 4,000 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Stock

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) insider Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $240,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE WBS traded down $4.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,049,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,357. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $65.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $316.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.87 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.28%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Webster Financial by 443.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Webster Financial by 2,043.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

WBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.71.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

