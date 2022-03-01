DAFI Protocol Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $395,949.00 (DAFI)

DAFI Protocol (CURRENCY:DAFI) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. One DAFI Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0147 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAFI Protocol has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. DAFI Protocol has a total market capitalization of $8.10 million and approximately $395,949.00 worth of DAFI Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00034477 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.19 or 0.00105835 BTC.

DAFI Protocol Coin Profile

DAFI is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. DAFI Protocol’s total supply is 2,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 550,019,197 coins. DAFI Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DafiProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dafi creates long-term users by rewarding based on network adoption. Dafi enables every protocol and platform to create a synthetic flavour from their native token. This is then pegged to the demand of their network and distributed to users. Meaning users are still incentivized when adoption is low, but by being rewarded later, not earlier. “

Buying and Selling DAFI Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAFI Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAFI Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAFI Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

