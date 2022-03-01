CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the highest is $1.22. CyrusOne reported earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.02 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on CyrusOne from $71.00 to $90.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James lowered CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $90.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE opened at $90.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 430.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.38. CyrusOne has a 1 year low of $61.64 and a 1 year high of $90.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 990.48%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant, and single-tenant data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

