Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) traded up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.35 and last traded at $3.26. 19,174 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 69,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
In other news, CEO N Scott Fine purchased 10,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,995.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 35,467 shares of company stock valued at $142,256 over the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYTH)
Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of disease. Its product candidates include Trappsol Cyclo, which treats Neimann-Pick Type C disease. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of people with serious and life threatening rare diseases and medical conditions.
