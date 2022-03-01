Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) traded up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.35 and last traded at $3.26. 19,174 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 69,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other news, CEO N Scott Fine purchased 10,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,995.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 35,467 shares of company stock valued at $142,256 over the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYTH. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $457,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics by 350.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 117,895 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 24,320 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics by 259.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 28,820 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics by 532.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 55,818 shares during the period. 5.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYTH)

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of disease. Its product candidates include Trappsol Cyclo, which treats Neimann-Pick Type C disease. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of people with serious and life threatening rare diseases and medical conditions.

