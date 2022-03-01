Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Curaleaf from $18.50 to $16.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Curaleaf from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Curaleaf from C$29.00 to C$23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum lowered Curaleaf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Curaleaf in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Curaleaf has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.83.

CURLF stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76. Curaleaf has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $17.45.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

