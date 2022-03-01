Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) VP Christopher C. Clulow Sells 285 Shares of Stock

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total value of $58,436.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $204.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.84. The company has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.13 and a 12 month high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.62.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,569,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,640,000 after purchasing an additional 798,253 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 7,718.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 499,045 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $2,214,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Cummins by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,038,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,182,000 after buying an additional 476,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 5,773.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 401,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,064,000 after buying an additional 394,240 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

