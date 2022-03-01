Culp (CULP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Culp to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $74.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.76 million. Culp had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Culp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CULP opened at $8.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $99.15 million, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.13. Culp has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $17.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. This is a positive change from Culp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.19%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Culp in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Fred A. Jackson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Culp by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Culp by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 21,833 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Culp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Culp by 27.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Culp by 15,938.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

