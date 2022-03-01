Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cullinan Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,897 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 43.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,272,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780,982 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 113.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,241,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $603,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,087 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,383,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,957 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,760,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,573,990,000 after acquiring an additional 415,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 45.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,321,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $343,116,000 after acquiring an additional 410,574 shares during the last quarter. 73.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.00.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

SYK traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $262.74. 23,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,746. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $227.84 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $259.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.35. The stock has a market cap of $99.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.55, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.36%.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

