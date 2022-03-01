Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $6.20 Million Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 1,025.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,874 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. owned about 0.08% of New York Times worth $6,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NYT. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 14.2% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 11.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,314,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,015,000 after purchasing an additional 238,848 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in New York Times by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,091,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,760,000 after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in New York Times by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 103,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 8,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in New York Times by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NYT traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,618. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 0.86. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $37.27 and a 12 month high of $56.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.43.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $594.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.98 million. New York Times had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Times declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is 21.71%.

In related news, EVP Diane Brayton sold 9,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total transaction of $414,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $427,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NYT. Wolfe Research cut shares of New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

