Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $19.02 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 71.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 310,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,890 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.0% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $19,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $88.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.02.

In related news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock valued at $122,659,058. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.50. 1,680,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,696,115. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $83.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.37. The company has a market capitalization of $336.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

