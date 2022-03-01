Cullinan Associates Inc. Grows Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $12,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DUK traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, reaching $99.16. The company had a trading volume of 44,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,276,255. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.80 and a 1 year high of $108.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.09.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.92%.

Several analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,715 shares of company stock worth $2,338,784. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

