Cullinan Associates Inc. Decreases Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Cullinan Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $9,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 281,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,200,000 after acquiring an additional 15,692 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 37,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in Fiserv by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 130,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,542,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 98.4% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 2.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,378,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,025,000 after buying an additional 60,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.10.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $1,108,050.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $6,010,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,031 shares of company stock valued at $16,195,524. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $97.74. 67,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,424,674. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.91 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $64.53 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.81.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

