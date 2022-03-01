Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,616 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,024 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in ePlus were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ePlus by 28.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ePlus by 25,900.0% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of ePlus during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of ePlus during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of ePlus during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

ePlus stock opened at $46.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.67. ePlus inc. has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $69.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.34.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.35. ePlus had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 5.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments: Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services, and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

