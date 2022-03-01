Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 20,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 11.4% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,948,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,837,000 after acquiring an additional 198,993 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,332,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,512,000 after buying an additional 42,582 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,658,000 after buying an additional 17,617 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,600,000 after buying an additional 91,577 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 362,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,160,000 after buying an additional 43,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

In other California Water Service Group news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $30,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $85,476.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CWT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of California Water Service Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

NYSE CWT opened at $56.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.06. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.25. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $51.02 and a 1 year high of $72.08.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 12.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.02%.

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

