Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $1.29 Million Position in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 101,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,628,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,039,000. Mason Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,971,000. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,341,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cano Health by 14.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,768,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,422,000 after purchasing an additional 227,067 shares during the period. 34.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cano Health alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CANO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cano Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:CANO opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. Cano Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.44 and a 52 week high of $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average is $9.94.

In other news, CEO Marlow Hernandez bought 12,500 shares of Cano Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $109,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

About Cano Health (Get Rating)

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CANO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.