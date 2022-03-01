Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 27,437 Shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,437 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Freedom were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Freedom during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Freedom by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Freedom during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Freedom during the 2nd quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freedom during the 2nd quarter worth $358,000. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freedom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of Freedom stock opened at $61.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Freedom Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $42.03 and a fifty-two week high of $72.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.30. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $145.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.42 million. Freedom had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 82.57%. Analysts expect that Freedom Holding Corp. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

