Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,502 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMC. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 618.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,283,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,761,000 after purchasing an additional 326,035 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 673.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 456,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,894,000 after purchasing an additional 397,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Adam M. Aron sold 312,500 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total transaction of $9,646,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 50,588 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $1,145,818.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 900,378 shares of company stock worth $23,223,973. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

AMC Entertainment stock opened at $18.86 on Tuesday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $72.62. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.05.

About AMC Entertainment (Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

