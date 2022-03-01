Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 2,950 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,927 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 0.7% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 154,800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 275.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 271,205 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,462,000 after purchasing an additional 198,909 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the third quarter worth about $3,173,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,735,935 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $185,372,000 after buying an additional 83,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 311,995 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,586,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JNPR shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $208,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $186,536.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,220 shares of company stock worth $1,321,449 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

JNPR stock opened at $33.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.88. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $23.35 and a one year high of $36.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.26%.

About Juniper Networks (Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the designing, development, and the sale of products and services for performance networks. It offers requirements for global service, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.