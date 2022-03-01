CTS (NYSE:CTS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CTS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. dropped their price objective on CTS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Get CTS alerts:

NYSE:CTS traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.94. 165,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,468. CTS has a twelve month low of $28.72 and a twelve month high of $39.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -29.41 and a beta of 0.78.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. CTS had a positive return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $132.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CTS will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in CTS by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in CTS by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in CTS by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CTS by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in CTS in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

CTS Company Profile (Get Rating)

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.