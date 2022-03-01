CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.98

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$16.98 and traded as high as C$17.09. CT Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$16.94, with a volume of 159,800 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.95 billion and a PE ratio of 18.89.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.0699 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 91.89%.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:CRT.UN)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

