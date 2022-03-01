CryptEx (CRX) Price Tops $5.72 on Top Exchanges

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 1st. CryptEx has a total market cap of $485,904.23 and $8.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptEx coin can now be purchased for $5.72 or 0.00013175 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CryptEx has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,390.08 or 1.00005780 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00070890 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00021222 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002028 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00017420 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $120.10 or 0.00276812 BTC.

CryptEx Coin Profile

CryptEx is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CryptEx

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

