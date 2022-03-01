Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Crown Castle International makes up about 1.6% of Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle International by 41.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its position in Crown Castle International by 61.6% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.80. 10,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,113,223. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.51. The stock has a market cap of $72.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.39, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.53.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 220.23%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upgraded Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

