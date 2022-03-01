Critical Survey: Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) vs. Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC)

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating) and Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Auburn National Bancorporation has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community West Bancshares has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

7.6% of Auburn National Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.4% of Community West Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Auburn National Bancorporation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of Community West Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Auburn National Bancorporation and Community West Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auburn National Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A Community West Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dividends

Auburn National Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Community West Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Auburn National Bancorporation pays out 45.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Community West Bancshares pays out 18.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Auburn National Bancorporation has increased its dividend for 21 consecutive years and Community West Bancshares has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Auburn National Bancorporation is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Auburn National Bancorporation and Community West Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auburn National Bancorporation $33.57 million 3.41 $8.04 million $2.27 14.28 Community West Bancshares $49.83 million 2.34 $13.10 million $1.50 9.01

Community West Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Auburn National Bancorporation. Community West Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Auburn National Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Auburn National Bancorporation and Community West Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auburn National Bancorporation 26.61% 7.66% 0.78% Community West Bancshares 26.29% 13.74% 1.22%

Summary

Community West Bancshares beats Auburn National Bancorporation on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking services to commercial and retail customers. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial and Industrial, Construction and Land Development, Commercial Real Estate, Residential Real Estate, and Consumer Installment. The Commercial and Industrial segment includes loans to finance business operations, equipment purchases, or other needs for small and medium-sized commercial customers. The Construction and Land Development segment is comprised of both loans and credit lines for the purpose of purchasing, carrying and developing land into commercial developments or residential subdivisions. The Commercial and Industrial segment provides loans disaggregated into three classes: owner occupied, multi-family and other. The Residential Real Estate segment is involved in consumer mortgage and investment property. The Consumer Installment segment encompasses loans to individuals both secured by personal property and unsecured. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Auburn, AL.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

Community West Bancshares is a bank holding company for Community West Bank, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. Its products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and fixed rate, fixed maturity certificates of deposits, cash management products, and lending products. The company was founded on November 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Goleta, CA.

