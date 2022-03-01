Critical Review: University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB) versus MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG)

University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB – Get Rating) and MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Get University Bancorp alerts:

University Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. MidWestOne Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. MidWestOne Financial Group pays out 20.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MidWestOne Financial Group has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

University Bancorp has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MidWestOne Financial Group has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for University Bancorp and MidWestOne Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score University Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A MidWestOne Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares University Bancorp and MidWestOne Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio University Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MidWestOne Financial Group $219.22 million 2.16 $69.49 million $4.37 6.91

MidWestOne Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than University Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares University Bancorp and MidWestOne Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets University Bancorp N/A N/A N/A MidWestOne Financial Group 31.70% 13.26% 1.20%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.0% of MidWestOne Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 63.7% of University Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of MidWestOne Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MidWestOne Financial Group beats University Bancorp on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About University Bancorp (Get Rating)

University Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary. It offers acceptance of checking, savings, and time deposits. It operates through the following segments: The Bank and Midwest, University Lending Group, LLC (ULG), UIF Corporation (UIF), and Holding Company. The Bank and Midwest segment includes community banking and servicing. The ULG segment focuses on mortgage banking. The UIF segment covers faith-based lending. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

About MidWestOne Financial Group (Get Rating)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans. It also provides deposit products including demand and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits. The Bank also provides products and services including treasury management, Zelle, online and mobile banking, debit cards, ATMs, and safe deposit boxes. It offers its products and services primarily through its full-service branch network, including 34 branches located throughout central and eastern Iowa, 13 branches located principally in the Minneapolis-St. Paul metropolitan area of Minnesota, seven branches in western Wisconsin, one branch in each of Naples and Fort Myers, Florida, and one branch in Denver, Colorado. MidWestOne Financial Group was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Iowa City, IA.

Receive News & Ratings for University Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for University Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.