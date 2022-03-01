Critical Contrast: E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) versus Toast (NYSE:TOST)

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) and Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for E2open Parent and Toast, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score E2open Parent 0 2 3 0 2.60 Toast 0 4 6 0 2.60

E2open Parent presently has a consensus target price of $13.20, suggesting a potential upside of 46.99%. Toast has a consensus target price of $36.89, suggesting a potential upside of 79.77%. Given Toast’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Toast is more favorable than E2open Parent.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.3% of Toast shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of E2open Parent shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares E2open Parent and Toast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets E2open Parent -52.64% -3.84% -2.40% Toast N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares E2open Parent and Toast’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio E2open Parent $330.01 million 8.20 -$37.13 million N/A N/A Toast $823.13 million 12.58 -$248.20 million N/A N/A

E2open Parent has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Toast.

Summary

Toast beats E2open Parent on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

E2open Parent Company Profile (Get Rating)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management. The company serves technology, consumer, industrial, transportation, and other industries. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Toast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Toast Inc. builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc. is based in Boston.

