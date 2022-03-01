Crescent Point Energy (CPG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CPG stock opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.53. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous dividend of $0.00. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is currently 2.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1,235.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,163 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 23,279 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 40,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

CPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet raised Crescent Point Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.42.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

