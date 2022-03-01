Crescent Point Energy (CPG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
CPG stock opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.53. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous dividend of $0.00. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is currently 2.98%.
CPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet raised Crescent Point Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.42.
About Crescent Point Energy (Get Rating)
Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
