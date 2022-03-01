Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a research note issued on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn expects that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Crescent Capital BDC’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

CCAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday.

CCAP stock opened at $17.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $491.51 million, a PE ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average is $18.70. Crescent Capital BDC has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $21.48.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the third quarter worth about $103,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Crescent Capital BDC news, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 28,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $506,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 403,500 shares of company stock worth $7,274,723. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 55.78%.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

