Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2022

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a research note issued on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn expects that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Crescent Capital BDC’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

CCAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday.

CCAP stock opened at $17.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $491.51 million, a PE ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average is $18.70. Crescent Capital BDC has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $21.48.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the third quarter worth about $103,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Crescent Capital BDC news, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 28,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $506,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 403,500 shares of company stock worth $7,274,723. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 55.78%.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.