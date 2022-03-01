Credit Suisse Group Trims VMware (NYSE:VMW) Target Price to $170.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $175.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

VMW has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup cut shares of VMware from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $143.87.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware stock opened at $117.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $49.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. VMware has a fifty-two week low of $108.80 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VMware will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in VMware during the third quarter worth about $6,052,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in VMware by 4.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,726 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in VMware by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 185,909 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VMware by 5.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,348 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in VMware in the third quarter worth about $51,000. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VMware (Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.