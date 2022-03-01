Credit Suisse Group Trims Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) Target Price to $10.00

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jasper Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get Jasper Therapeutics alerts:

JSPR stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.85. Jasper Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $18.88.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abingworth LLP acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $58,030,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $29,215,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,239,000. Grace Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,712,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,330,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

About Jasper Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Jasper Therapeutics Inc

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jasper Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jasper Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.