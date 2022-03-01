Credit Suisse Group Trims Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) Target Price to $10.00

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jasper Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.
JSPR stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.85. Jasper Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $18.88.
About Jasper Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Jasper Therapeutics Inc
