Credit Suisse Group Cuts Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Price Target to $29.00

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho started coverage on Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nomad Foods from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomad Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered Nomad Foods from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of Nomad Foods stock opened at $25.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.73. Nomad Foods has a one year low of $23.51 and a one year high of $31.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.38 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 32.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

