Credit Suisse AG Trims Stock Position in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,892 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in TIM were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in TIM by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TIM by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in TIM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in TIM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in TIM by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 8,880 shares in the last quarter. 4.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TIM alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on TIMB. TheStreet raised shares of TIM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group raised shares of TIM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TIM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Shares of TIMB opened at $13.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.06. Tim S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $13.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.2035 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from TIM’s previous — dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. TIM’s payout ratio is presently 35.80%.

TIM Company Profile (Get Rating)

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.