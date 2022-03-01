Credit Suisse AG Raises Holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPRX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,401,000 after buying an additional 274,474 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,864,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,721,000 after buying an additional 97,768 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,424,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after buying an additional 249,975 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $546,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 210,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 85,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 3,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $25,247.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPRX opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $804.32 million, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.35. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $8.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.28.

CPRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

