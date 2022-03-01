Credit Suisse AG Has $361,000 Stock Holdings in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) by 83.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,504 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 94,963 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNG. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth about $185,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter worth about $204,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 34.9% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,411 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period. 43.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:STNG opened at $17.39 on Tuesday. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day moving average of $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.76.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.32%.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.14.
About Scorpio Tankers (Get Rating)
Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.
