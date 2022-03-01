Credit Suisse AG Buys Shares of 32,551 N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 32,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in N-able during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of N-able in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of N-able in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of N-able in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in shares of N-able in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000.

NYSE:NABL opened at $11.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.93. N-able Inc has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.06 million. N-able’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that N-able Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NABL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of N-able from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of N-able from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

