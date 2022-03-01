Credit Suisse AG Boosts Holdings in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Village Farms International were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 28.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the third quarter worth about $708,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 9.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VFF shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $12.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.79.

Shares of Village Farms International stock opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $17.97. The firm has a market cap of $469.66 million, a PE ratio of -133.22 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.22.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

