Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Receives $146.63 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $146.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credicorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 5.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 264,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,391,000 after purchasing an additional 13,217 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 74.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 912,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,264,000 after purchasing an additional 388,546 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 24.4% in the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 367,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,720,000 after purchasing an additional 72,108 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 14.2% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Credicorp in the third quarter worth approximately $1,349,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Credicorp stock traded down $1.07 on Thursday, reaching $150.18. The stock had a trading volume of 18,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,325. Credicorp has a 1 year low of $88.67 and a 1 year high of $163.71. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.94.

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

