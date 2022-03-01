Cowen Lowers TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $72.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cowen from $88.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TJX. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Argus increased their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett decreased their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.00.

NYSE TJX opened at $66.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $59.85 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The company had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.49%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 41,355 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 14,374 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 47,553 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 20,212 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

