Cowen Lowers Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target to $42.00

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cowen from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

BYND has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Beyond Meat from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an underperform rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. HSBC upgraded Beyond Meat from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Beyond Meat to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.42.

BYND opened at $46.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a current ratio of 15.52. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 1.49. Beyond Meat has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $160.28.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.56). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 74.76% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The company had revenue of $100.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $506,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 13.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,446,000 after buying an additional 89,171 shares during the period. AGF Investments America Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 17.7% in the third quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 33,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 98.1% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the third quarter worth about $74,665,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 9.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. 65.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

