Cowen Cuts Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $188.00

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cowen from $238.00 to $188.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.
SQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Square from $203.00 to $147.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Square in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $322.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Square from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Square has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $225.22.
Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $127.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Square has a 1-year low of $82.72 and a 1-year high of $289.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 411.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.89.
In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total value of $460,544.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $241,743.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,686. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Square by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Square by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Square by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Square by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.
Square Company Profile (Get Rating)
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
