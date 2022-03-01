Cowen Cuts Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $188.00

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cowen from $238.00 to $188.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Square from $203.00 to $147.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Square in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $322.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Square from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Square has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $225.22.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $127.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Square has a 1-year low of $82.72 and a 1-year high of $289.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 411.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.89.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. Square had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Square will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total value of $460,544.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $241,743.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,686. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Square by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Square by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Square by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Square by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

