Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

CUZ opened at $38.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.42. Cousins Properties has a 12-month low of $33.83 and a 12-month high of $42.41.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.93. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 6.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cousins Properties will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 66.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 4,324.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 111.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

