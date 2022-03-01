Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,109,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,107 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $30,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 276.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 35,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 25,805 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,923,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the 3rd quarter valued at $663,000. Think Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,985,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 82,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

CPNG opened at $26.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average of $27.01. Coupang, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

In related news, CAO Michael Parker sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $317,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 1,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $30,319.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 483,422 shares of company stock valued at $13,250,807 in the last three months.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CPNG shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

