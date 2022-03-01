Coupang (CPNG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CPNG stock opened at $26.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.01. Coupang has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $69.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPNG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupang currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In related news, CAO Michael Parker sold 12,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $317,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,233 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $3,326,847.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 483,422 shares of company stock worth $13,250,807.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Coupang during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coupang by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Coupang by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 22.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Coupang by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

About Coupang (Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

